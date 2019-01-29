App
Last Updated : Jan 29, 2019 07:31 PM IST | Source: PTI

TMC, BJP workers clash after Amit Shah's rally in Bengal's Kanthi

PTI @moneycontrolcom
A TMC party office was ransacked and vehicles ferrying BJP workers were set on fire in clashes that broke out following a rally by BJP chief Amit Shah at Kanthi in East Midnapore district of West Bengal on Tuesday, the parties claimed.

Sources in the two parties said three persons were injured in the clashes. No confirmation was available from the police.

The BJP alleged that buses in which party workers were returning from Shah's rally were ransacked and set on fire allegedly by TMC activists.

The Trinamool Congress on the other hand claimed that BJP workers had attacked a local TMC party office in Kanthi and vandalised it.

Irked TMC supporters then retaliated and clashes broke out, they said.

"When our supporters were returning from Amit Shah's rally they were attacked by TMC activists. This is a shame. We condemn it," BJP state president Dilip Ghosh said.

Senior TMC leader Suvendu Adhikari claimed that the BJP is trying to disturb peace and stability in the district.

"BJP workers attacked our party offices and this led to retaliation by our workers. If our party office is attacked are we going to offer sweets?" he said.

Shah, addressing the rally, launched a scathing attack on the TMC government and vowed to uproot it.

He had alleged that TMC supremo Mamata Banerjee's paintings were bought by chit fund owners for crores of rupees.
First Published on Jan 29, 2019 07:25 pm

tags #Amit Shah #Bengal #BJP #East Midnapore #India #Politics #TMC

