    TMC appoints Ripun Bora as president of its Assam unit

    Ripun Bora, an ex-minister of Assam Minister, quit the Congress and joined the TMC a week ago in the presence of the party's national general secretary, Abhishek Banerjee.

    PTI
    April 23, 2022 / 09:23 PM IST
    Ripun Bora joins TMC in presence of party general secretary Abhishek Banerjee, on April 17, 2022 (Image: Twitter/@abhishekaitc)

    The TMC on Saturday appointed former Rajya Sabha MP Ripun Bora as the party's Assam unit president.

    Bora, an ex-minister of Assam Minister, quit the Congress and joined the TMC a week ago in the presence of the party's national general secretary, Abhishek Banerjee.

    The party, in a tweet, said "We are pleased to share that our Hon'ble Chairperson Smt Mamata Banerjee has appointed Shri Ripun Bora (Ex-MP, Rajya Sabha) as the state president of the Assam unit." Bora, as a joint candidate of opposition parties in Assam, had unsuccessfully contested the recent Rajya Sabha election.



    PTI
    Tags: #Assam #Ripun Bora #TMC #Trinamool
    first published: Apr 23, 2022 09:23 pm
