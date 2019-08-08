App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsPolitics
Last Updated : Aug 08, 2019 07:30 PM IST | Source: PTI

Time will tell if peace prevails in J&K: Kamal Nath on Article 370

He was talking to reporters on the sidelines of the inauguration of the Madhya Pradesh government's guest house named 'Madhyalok' at Vashi in neighboring Navi Mumbai.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Kamal Nath on August 8 said only time will tell whether the Modi government's move of scrapping Article 370 will establish peace and bring down terror activities in Jammu and Kashmir.

He was talking to reporters on the sidelines of the inauguration of the Madhya Pradesh government's guest house named 'Madhyalok' at Vashi in neighboring Navi Mumbai.

"Only time will tell how many employment opportunities are generated and whether acts of terrorism come down in Jammu and Kashmir after the removal of Article 370...that is the biggest question before us," he said.

Close

"Talking about what will happen in a day or two after the removal of Article 370 is actually meaningless," Nath said, adding, "It remains to be seen whether peace prevails in Jammu and Kashmir and terror activities come down."

related news

When asked about party colleague Jyotiraditya Scindia coming out in support of the Modi government's move on Article 370, Nath said, "He (Scindia) is with the Congress Working Committee's proposal on the issue and will ultimately support the party's resolution on it."

Pakistan on August 7 expelled Indian High Commissioner Ajay Bisaria, minutes after it decided to downgrade the diplomatic ties with India over what it called New Delhi's "unilateral and illegal" move to revoke the special status of Jammu and Kashmir.

Commenting on Pakistan's act, Nath said, "This is their (Pakistan's) thinking and perception and it is known to the world."

The former Union minister also blamed the neighbouring country for spreading terrorism in Kashmir.

"It is proven across the world that Pakistan is the nursery of terrorism," he said.

Parliament on August 6 approved a resolution abrogating special status to Jammu and Kashmir under Article 370 of the Constitution and a bill for splitting the state into two union territories.

While the Congress strongly opposed the move, a number of its leaders across the country went against the party's stand in Parliament on the issue.

Apart from Scindia, senior Congress leaders Janardan Dwivedi and Deepender Hooda voiced their support to the move.

Scindia had tweeted on Wednesday, "I support the move on #JammuAndKashmir & #Ladakh and its full integration into union of India. Would have been better if constitutional process had been followed. No questions could have been raised then. Nevertheless, this is in our country's interest and I support this."

The Congress has convened a meeting on Friday of all its general secretaries, in-charge of states, and state party unit chiefs to discuss the issue in detail.

Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro and gain access to curated markets data, trading recommendations, equity analysis, investment ideas, insights from market gurus and much more. Get Moneycontrol PRO for 1 year at price of 3 months at 289. Use code FREEDOM.
First Published on Aug 8, 2019 07:00 pm

tags #Article 370 #JK #Kamal Nath

most popular

Slideshow | Analysts bet on these 8 stocks for 9-16% return in short term

Slideshow | Analysts bet on these 8 stocks for 9-16% return in short term

10 most congested cities in the world: Guess which Indian city takes top spot?

10 most congested cities in the world: Guess which Indian city takes top spot?

These CEOs and top execs pocketed the highest salaries in 2018

These CEOs and top execs pocketed the highest salaries in 2018

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.