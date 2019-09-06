App
you are here: HomeNewsPolitics
Last Updated : Sep 06, 2019 11:25 AM IST | Source: PTI

Time to say 'goodbye to AAP': Alka Lamba

Lamba on September 3 met Gandhi, fueling speculation of her joining Congress.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Days after meeting Congress chief Sonia Gandhi, AAP's disgruntled MLA Alka Lamba on September 6 said the time has come to resign from the primary membership of the Aam Aadmi Party. Lamba on September 3 met Gandhi, fueling speculation of her joining Congress.

"The time has come to say Good Bye to #AAP and to resign from the primary membership of the Party. The past 6years journey was a great learning for me," Lamba said in a tweet on Friday.

The AAP MLA from Chandni Chowk had last month announced that she has made up her mind about leaving the party and contest the upcoming Assembly election as an Independent.

Lamba has been at odds with the Aam Aadmi Party for some time now. After the party's defeat in Lok Sabha polls, she had sought accountability from its national convener Arvind Kejriwal. She was then removed from the official WhatsApp group of the party lawmakers.

related news

She had also refused to campaign for the party in the Lok Sabha polls and refrained from participating in Kejriwal's roadshow after she was asked to walk behind his car during the event.

Lamba had first hit a rough patch with the AAP over its decision to pass a resolution to revoke Rajiv Gandhi's Bharat Ratna. Lamba had raised objections to the party's resolution.

In December 2018, she said in a tweet that AAP had asked her to support the resolution, which she refused. Lamba had added that she was ready to face any punishment for her actions.

She started her political career with the Congress, and had served the party in various capacities for around 20 years before joining the AAP.

First Published on Sep 6, 2019 11:17 am

tags #India #Politics

