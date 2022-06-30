English
    Time to bid adieu to PM Modi, says K T Rama Rao

    PTI
    June 30, 2022 / 07:26 PM IST
    KT Rama Rao (Image: Facebook/@KTRTRS)

    Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) Working President K T Rama Rao on Thursday took a jibe at the NDA government at the Centre over the spiralling domestic gas cylinder prices and sliding Rupee value against US dollar, saying these were its achievements and time has come to say Bye Bye Modi.


    Speaking at a party meeting here, Rama Rao, referring to BJP’s National Executive Meet to be held on July 2 and 3, said many tourists will come to Telangana and go.


    The gas cylinder price in India is the highest in the world. Modi brought Rupee value to Rs 79 (against Dollar) in the 75 years of Indian independence. Question BJP leaders when they come and visit your constituencies… Now the time has come to say ’Bye Bye’ Modi, said Rama Rao, also the Telangana Industries Minister.


    He further said the BJP leaders will come and visit all 119 Assembly constituencies in Telangana and when they visit, people should explain to them how to implement flagship schemes of K Chandrashekar Rao’s government such as free power to farmers and demand that the saffron party leaders implement them all over the country.


    The BJP circus is coming to Hyderabad. It will be held for two days. What do they do in that circus? What will they say to people? Other than telling blatant lies and ’Jhoota’ words, there will not be any truth, he said referring to the BJP’s National Executive Meet.

    Referring to the Centre’s new ’Agnipath’ recruitment scheme, Rama Rao alleged that Modi promised 2 crore jobs to youth a year, but was trying to give security guard jobs instead of giving job security.

    He said the BJP leaders, who are going attend the meet can have good Biryani and Irani Tea in Hyderabad and salute Telangana people as they are contributing to the nation by way of paying more taxes and getting less from the Centre.

    PTI
    Tags: #Agnipath #BJP #K T Rama Rao #Telangana #Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS)
    first published: Jun 30, 2022 07:26 pm
