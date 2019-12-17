App
Last Updated : Dec 17, 2019 01:08 PM IST | Source: PTI

Time for Raj Bhavan, West Bengal govt to work together for democracy to succeed: Guv Jagdeep Dhankhar

Dhankar, who visited the state Assembly, told reporters that the state government and the governor's office must work in tandem and partnership for welfare of the state.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankar on Tuesday said it is time for the Raj Bhavan and the state government to set aside their differences and work together for "democracy to succeed".

Noting that West Bengal has a great contribution in making democracy a success, the governor said, "It is time to leave behind the incident that dented the fair name of West Bengal Assembly where doors were closed for the head of the state."

Dhankar, who has had several run-ins with the state government, said the West Bengal Assembly has a unique tradition and history.

The governor visited the council chamber and the Assembly library.

Speaker Biman Banerjee was not present as he is currently not in the city.

The governor said he was pleased with the hospitality extended to him by the Assembly staff.

First Published on Dec 17, 2019 01:05 pm

tags #India #Jagdeep Dhankar #Politics #Raj Bhavan #west bengal

