you are here: HomeNewsPolitics
Last Updated : Feb 15, 2019 10:48 AM IST | Source: PTI

Time for political class to come together, make India stronger: Amit Shah

PTI
BJP President Amit Shah on Friday appealed to political parties to rise above politics and come together on the issue of national security, saying these are times when "we must strengthen our resolve to make India stronger and safer".

Shah's appeal came in the wake of one of the deadliest terror attacks on security forces in Kashmir that left 37 CRPF personnel dead on Thursday.

The Congress had attacked the Modi government, saying incidents of terror attacks have gone unabated under its rule.

"These are times when we all must come together and strengthen our resolve to make India stronger and safer. I appeal to the political class- let us rise above politics and show that we are together when it comes to matters of national security. Nothing matters above India!" Shah said in a series of tweets.

The horrific attack in Pulwama has saddened the entire nation, he said, condemning the barbaric mentality that speeds such kind of hate and violence.

"PM Narendra Modi assured the nation that the sacrifices of our martyrs shall not go in vain.130 crore Indians stand in complete solidarity with the families of the courageous heroes who devoted their life in service of the nation. Generations to come will remember their valour. We pray the injured get well soon," the BJP president said.

More than 2,500 Central Reserve Police Force personnel, many of them returning from leave to rejoin duty in the Valley, were travelling in the convoy of 78 vehicles when they were ambushed on the Srinagar-Jammu Highway in Awantipora in South Kashmir on Thursday.

The Pakistan-based Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) terror group has claimed responsibility for the attack.
First Published on Feb 15, 2019 10:43 am

tags #Amit Shah #General Elections 2019 #India #Lok Sabha polls 2019 #Politics

