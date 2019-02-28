App
HomeNewsPolitics
Last Updated : Feb 28, 2019 08:26 AM IST

Time for Modi govt to introspect: Sitaram Yechury

"It is time for the Modi govt to introspect on the statement by 21 Opposition parties. Do not undermine India's fight against terrorism for partisan benefits," Yechury tweeted.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
CPI(M) general secretary Sitaram Yechury reacted strongly to the BJP's critique of the joint statement by the Opposition, saying that it was time for the Centre to introspect.

He alleged that the Bharatiya Janata Party leaders were going about their day as usual even amidst the prevailing security scenario.

"BJP leaders have been doing election rallies, (Prime Minister Narendra) Modi has been attending party events, when CRPF jawans were martyred or when Pakistani jets were being taken on by our brave pilots," the Left leader added.

Union Finance Minister Arun Jaitley appealed to the Opposition parties to introspect their statement, saying it is being used by Pakistan to bolster their case.

In a joint statement, twenty-one Opposition parties expressed "deep anguish" over what they alleged was "blatant politicisation" of the sacrifices of the armed forces and urged the Centre to take the nation into confidence on all measures to protect India's sovereignty, unity and integrity.
First Published on Feb 28, 2019 08:12 am

