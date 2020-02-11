Tilak Nagar Election Result 2020 LIVE: Check Tilak Nagar Constituency Assembly (Vidhan Sabha) Election Updates, Candidates, Winners, Losers, Voting Percentage

Tilak Nagar is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha constituency in region of Delhi and falls in West district.

Below is the Delhi Poll Tilak Nagar Assembly Election Result 2020 LIVE update (please refresh the page for the latest results):

Constituency information

The voter turnout in the 2015 Assembly elections was 70.65% and in 2013, 66.2% of Tilak Nagar's voters came out to elect their Member of Legislative Assembly (MLA).

In the 2015 Delhi state Assembly elections, Jarnail Singh of AAP won in this seat defeating BJP's candidate by a margin of 19890 votes which was 19.17% of the total votes polled. Jarnail Singh polled a total of 103781 (55.1%) votes.

AAP's Jarnail Singh won this seat in the 2013 Delhi Assembly elections beating the BJP candidate by a margin of 2088 (2.38%) votes. Jarnail Singh polled 87830 which was 39.27% of the total votes polled.