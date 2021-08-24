MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
  • Crypto Control
  • Mirae
  • Sustainability 100+
  • India Inc On the Move
  • New Horaizon
  • The Future Techshot
  • The Challengers
  • Commodity Ki Paathshala
  • The Leader`s Code
  • Intel - Jio
  • Sanjeevani
  • Headwinds and Tailwinds
  • Mahindra Manulife
  • Investmentor
  • Unlocking opportunities in Metal and Mining
Upgrade
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Moneycontrol PRO
Exclusive Webinar :Innovate Your Future at India Inc. on the Move on August 26 and 27, 2021 at 10am, with Rockwell Automation
you are here: HomeNewsPolitics

'Tight slap' comment: FIR against BJP's Narayan Rane

Narayan Rane has sparked off a row over his remarks during Jan Ashirwad Yatra about slapping Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray for what he claimed as the latter's ignorance of the year of India's independence.

Moneycontrol News
August 24, 2021 / 08:59 AM IST
Narayan Rane claimed that Uddhav Thackeray forgot the year of independence during his August 15 address to the people of the state.

Narayan Rane claimed that Uddhav Thackeray forgot the year of independence during his August 15 address to the people of the state.

An FIR has been registered against Union Minister Narayan Rane in Pune, after a complaint by Yuva Sena for using objectionable language against Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray.

Rane has sparked off a row over his remarks about slapping Thackeray for what he claimed as the latter's ignorance of the year of India's independence.

Following this, the FIR was registered under Section 153 and 505 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) at Chaturshringi Police Station in Pune, reported news agency ANI.

“It is shameful that the chief minister does not know the year of independence. He leaned back to enquire about the count of years of independence during his speech. Had I been there, I would have given (him) a tight slap,” Rane said during his Jan Ashirwad Yatra in adjoining Raigad district on August 23.

The BJP leader and former Shiv Sena chief minister claimed Thackeray forgot the year of independence during his August 15 address to the people of the state. Thackeray had to check the year of independence with his aides midway during the speech that day, Rane said.

Close

Related stories

Rane's remarks drew sharp reactions from Shiv Sena, whose workers put several posters in Mumbai and other places, calling him a 'kombdi chor' (chicken stealer), a reference to the poultry shop he ran in Chembur five decades ago, during his initial stint with the Bal Thackeray-led party.

Shiv Sena's Ratnagiri-Sindhudurg MP Vinayak Raut said Rane has lost his mental balance. “To impress BJP leadership, Rane has been attacking Shiv Sena and its leaders. He lost his mental balance after his induction into the Modi-led ministry. Modi should show him the door,” Raut said.

(With inputs from PTI)
Moneycontrol News
Tags: #BJP #Current Affairs #India #Maharashtra #Narayan Rane #Politics #Shiv Sena #Uddhav Thackeray
first published: Aug 24, 2021 08:59 am

Must Listen

The Private Market Show | Nithin Kamath's guide to investing in public markets versus the private market

The Private Market Show | Nithin Kamath's guide to investing in public markets versus the private market

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.