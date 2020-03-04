‘Tiger Zinda Hai’: Amar Singh dismisses rumours of his death

Former Samajwadi Party (SP) leader Amar Singh has posted a video titled "Tiger Zinda Hai!!" on Twitter, saying he is awaiting surgery in a Singapore hospital and would be back soon.

There were rumours on some social media platforms on March 2 that Singh was dead.

Scotching rumours of his death, Singh said though many of his "well-wishers" want him dead, he is alive, awaiting surgery.

As compared to past medical issues, the present problem is nothing, he said in the video shot from his hospital bed.

He said once the procedure is over, he hopes to return to India at the earliest.