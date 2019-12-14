App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol Be a Pro
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsPolitics
Last Updated : Dec 14, 2019 07:39 PM IST | Source: PTI

'Thumping success' of Bharat Bachao rally shows Congress set to return in Delhi: Chopra

Claiming that lakhs of people were present at the rally addressed by Congress chief Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, he said the event was turned into a "thumping success" by party workers and the people of Delhi.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Enthused over a packed 'Bharat Bachao' rally at the Ramleela Ground on December 14, city Congress president Subhash Chopra said his party is set to stage a comeback in Delhi after the Assembly polls next year.

Claiming that lakhs of people were present at the rally addressed by Congress chief Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, he said the event was turned into a "thumping success" by party workers and the people of Delhi.

"The outstanding attendance in the rally shows that the Congress is set to stage a comeback in Delhi. People of Delhi are tired of the misrule of the BJP government at the Centre and the Aam Aadmi Party in Delhi, and want the Congress to come back to power in Delhi," Chopra said.

Close

The Congress had managed to improve its vote share in Lok Sabha polls in May this year and pushed the AAP to the third place in five of the seven Lok Sabha seats in Delhi.

related news

Chopra said the success of the rally has sounded the "death knell" of both the BJP and the AAP governments. The "forceful attack" on Modi by Rahul Gandhi has strengthened the position of the Congress party in Delhi, he claimed.

"The entire rally was thronged with Congress workers from across the country and all corners of Delhi, carrying the tricolour, banners and placards as they arrived at the Ramlila Ground in processions. From as early as 6 AM, Congress leaders were busy ensuring that people reached the venue on time," he said.

Delhi Congress leaders including Chopra had been visiting different parts of the city holding public meetings to slam the BJP-led government at the Centre on issues like the economic slowdown and unemployment, and to mobilise people to participate in the 'Bharat Bachao' rally.

"The rally was historic as very rarely have so many people attended a political rally at the Ramlila Ground. People from all strata of society participated in the rally," Chopra claimed.

Delhi Congress chief spokesperson Mukesh Sharma said that despite the cold weather lakhs of people reached Ramlila Ground early on Saturday morning, proving their faith in the Congress party.

"It's a clear signal that the Congress party is all set to return to power in Delhi after the Assembly elections," Sharma claimed.

Congress will intensify its attacks on the BJP and AAP governments across the national capital for their "all-round failures" in the coming days, he added.

LIVE NOW... Video series on How to Double Your Monthly Income... where Rahul Shah, Ex-Swiss Investment Banker and one of India's leading experts on wealth building, reveals his secret strategies for the first time ever. Register here to watch it for FREE.
First Published on Dec 14, 2019 06:40 pm

tags #Congress #Delhi #rally

most popular

Richest companies in Asia: Find out which Indian powerhouse features in top 13

Richest companies in Asia: Find out which Indian powerhouse features in top 13

Sundar Pichai is Alphabet CEO: Other Indian leaders at top global companies

Sundar Pichai is Alphabet CEO: Other Indian leaders at top global companies

Most corrupt states in India: Maharashtra does not figure in top 8, guess which takes top spot

Most corrupt states in India: Maharashtra does not figure in top 8, guess which takes top spot

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.