you are here: HomeNewsPolitics
Last Updated : Mar 15, 2019 03:10 PM IST | Source: PTI

Three-term Haryana MP Arvind Sharma joins BJP

The Brahmin leader had won from Sonepat as an Independent candidate in 1996 and then won from Karnal on a Congress ticket in 2004 and 2009.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp

Former Congress MP Arvind Sharma joined the BJP on March 15 and might be fielded from Karnal in Haryana, a constituency he had represented in the Lok Sabha twice.

Joining the BJP in the presence of Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar and party general secretary in charge of the state Anil Jain, Sharma hailed the Modi government, saying all sections, especially the poor, of the society have progressed under it.

Khattar and Jain said Sharma's induction into the party would strengthen it.

The Brahmin leader had won from Sonepat as an Independent candidate in 1996 and then won from Karnal on a Congress ticket in 2004 and 2009.

He had lost to the BJP's Ashwini Chopra in 2014. Chopra has been critical of the BJP leadership for some time and is unlikely to be fielded by it in the general election slated for April-May.

The BJP has relied on the support of non-Jat communities in the state in elections and hopes that Sharma's induction will boost its prospects.
First Published on Mar 15, 2019 02:59 pm

tags #General Elections 2019 #India #Lok Sabha polls 2019 #Politics

