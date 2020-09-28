172@29@17@105!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|politics|three-punjab-bjp-leaders-resign-from-party-in-protest-against-farm-bills-5894601.html!~!news|moneycontrol|com!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php!~!is_mobile=false
App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Subscribe to PRO at just Rs.33 per month. Use code SUPERPRO
you are here: HomeNewsPolitics
Last Updated : Sep 28, 2020 04:17 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Three Punjab BJP leaders resign from party in protest against farm bills

"I am a farmer first and a politician later," one of the leaders said.

Moneycontrol News

Three leaders of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) from Ferozpur district, which is considered to be the saffron party's stronghold, have resigned from their posts in protest over the contentious farm bills, The Indian Express has reported.

According to the report, the three leaders-- Kikar Singh Kutbewala, BJP Kisan Mrocha President; Charandeep Singh, general secretary, Ferozepur (rural) and Angrej Singh Mintu, former block samiti member and former general secretary-- resigned soon after President Ram Nath Kovind gave assent to the three bills.

While the three leaders have been associated with the party for the past 20 years, one of them told the newspaper that the current BJP is "is not the BJP of (former Prime Minister) Atal Bihari Vajpayee".

Close

Also read: How Akali Dal was forced to quit the Union Cabinet over farm bills

related news

"I have walked with pride holding party flag in hand, but now I have realised that it is not the BJP of (former Prime Minister) Atal Bihari Vajpayee, (former Union minister) Sushma Swaraj and (former state party chief) Kamal Sharma. I cannot stay in a party, which is snatching bread and butter of farmers. I am a farmer first and a politician later," Charandeep Singh said.

"I am the president of Kisan Morcha of this district and I know the ground reality, but I was never consulted. To protest against the legislations, I am resigning from the primary membership of the party. I stand with farmers and I am ready to make any sacrifice for them," Kutbewala told the newspaper, adding that there was no point in sticking with a party that does not listen to the grassroots workers.

Also Read: Tractor set ablaze at Delhi's India Gate during protests against farm bills

"BJP has a strong base in Ferozepur. So if people are resigning, one can gauge the discontent among workers. It is difficult for us to face villagers who are socially boycotting party leaders," a party leader said.

The three farm bills, passed in Parliament, have sparked farmers' protests across the country, but particularly in Punjab and Haryana. One of BJP's oldest allies, the Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) had quit the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) in protest against the passing of the bills. 
First Published on Sep 28, 2020 04:17 pm

tags #Current Affairs #India #Politics

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.