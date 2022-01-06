Three-member central committee to probe PM Modi security breach: MHA

After this security lapse, Modi's visit to the National Martyrs Memorial was canceled.

The Ministry of Home Affairs on January 6 constituted a committee to enquire into the “serious lapses in the security arrangements” during Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit to Ferozepur, in poll-bound Punjab on January 5, 2022, which led to the exposure of the VVIP to a “grave security risk”.

The MHA announced that a three-member central committee has been formed to look into the PM Modi security breach incident.

The Union Ministry added: “The committee will be led by Sudhir Kumar Saxena, Secretary (Security), Cabinet Secretariat, and comprising of Balbir Singh, Joint Director, IB, and S Suresh, IG, SPG.”

“The committee is advised to submit the report at the earliest.”

The Home Ministry also sought a detailed report on the incident from the Congress government in Punjab.

Meanwhile, Punjab Chief Minister Charanjit Channi has dubbed the “life threat gimmick” an attempt by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) to topple the elected government in the state.

The “security breach” that took place when Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s convoy was blocked by protesters while en route to Hussainiwala, was nothing but a “conspiracy to defame Punjab”, the CM claimed.

Denying any security lapse or political motive behind the incident, Channi’s government, too, has constituted a two-member high-level committee to conduct a “thorough probe” into the incident.

(With inputs from agencies)