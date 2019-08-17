Threat of economic recession looming over country: Mayawati

"The trader community is dejected and worried. After job cuts, they are forced to commit suicide. The Centre must take this seriously," Maywati added.
Expressing concern over the prevailing economic condition in the country, BSP chief Mayawati on August 17 said threat of an "economic recession" is looming over the country.
First Published on Aug 17, 2019 02:24 pm