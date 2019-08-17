App
you are here: HomeNewsPolitics
Last Updated : Aug 17, 2019 02:33 PM IST | Source: PTI

Threat of economic recession looming over country: Mayawati

"The trader community is dejected and worried. After job cuts, they are forced to commit suicide. The Centre must take this seriously," Maywati added.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Expressing concern over the prevailing economic condition in the country, BSP chief Mayawati on August 17 said threat of an "economic recession" is looming over the country.

"In the midst of serious issues like widespread unemployment, poverty, price rise, illiteracy, health, tensions/violence, the threat of an economic recession is looming over the country," she tweeted.

"The trader community is dejected and worried. After job cuts, they are forced to commit suicide. The Centre must take this seriously," she added.

First Published on Aug 17, 2019 02:24 pm

tags #Economy #India #Politics

