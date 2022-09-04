English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Open App
    you are here: HomeNewsPolitics

    Thousands of Congress workers descend at Ramlila Maidan; raise chorus for making Rahul Gandhi party chief

    Rahul Gandhi had resigned from the top post following the party’s debacle in the 2019 Lok Sabha elections.

    PTI
    September 04, 2022 / 01:29 PM IST
    (File Image: Reuters)

    (File Image: Reuters)

    Slogans of Rahul Gandhi Zindabad and Sonia Gandhi Zindabad reverberated through the air on Sunday as thousands of Congress supporters reached the Ramlila Maidan in Delhi to raise their voice against price rise and unemployment. Many Congress workers, who came to attend the 'Mehngai Par Halla Bol' rally, put up banners demanding Rahul Gandhi to once again lead the party.

    "Rahul ji is our true leader and we have full faith in him that he will restore the glory of the Congress. He should be made the party president," Deepesh Singh, who came to attend the rally from Muzaffarnagar in western Uttar Pradesh, said.

    Rahul had resigned from the top post following the party’s debacle in the 2019 Lok Sabha elections. Sonia Gandhi has been leading the party as interim president since August, 2019.

    Rahul and a host of party leaders are expected to address the rally. Party workers from Delhi, Haryana and Uttar Pradesh, besides other parts of the country, will participate in it.

    The rally comes ahead of the opposition party’s 3,500-km ’Bharat Jodo Yatra’ from Kanyakumari to Kashmir, starting September 7, highlighting the issues of price rice and unemployment, and promoting communal harmony.
    PTI
    Tags: #Congress party #Delhi #Rahul Gandhi #Sonia Gandhi
    first published: Sep 4, 2022 01:27 pm
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.