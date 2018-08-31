Those with 'legacy of scams' cannot see development: Naqvi's jibe at Rahul Gandhi

Union minister Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi today hit out at Congress president Rahul Gandhi for making allegations against the government, saying those with a "legacy of scams" see scams everywhere, not development.

Naqvi's remarks come a day after Gandhi launched a two-pronged offensive against Prime Minister Narendra Modi on demonetisation and Rafale deal, terming them huge scams which were committed to help his "crony capitalist friends".

"Only a person whose journey from Pappu to Gappu (a person who makes tall claims) started with lies can make such illogical statements," Naqvi said.

"Unfortunately, those who have a legacy of scams, they only see scams everywhere. They cannot see development and good governance," the Minority Affairs Minister said.

The Congress has lost all ground and therefore its leaders should keep a calm mind, and move forward after self introspection, he added.

These people are helping in destroying the Congress by making all sorts of wrong claims in India and abroad, Naqvi said, in an apparent reference to Gandhi's remarks recently in India and during his visit to the UK and Germany.

In a no-holds-barred attack on Modi, the Congress chief had yesterday alleged the note ban "scam" was deliberately inflicted on common people by the prime minister who owes an answer to the country on why he did so. Gandhi also demanded a JPC probe into the Rafale issue.