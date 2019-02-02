App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
BUDGET 2019

Presented by:

Associate Sponsors:

Sector Sponsors:

Select Language
Subscription
Specials
Presents Budget 2019

Associate Sponsor

Union Budget 2019
you are here: HomeNewsPolitics
Last Updated : Feb 02, 2019 05:12 PM IST | Source: PTI

Those who wouldn't see face-to-face 4 years ago, are now hugging each other: PM Narendra Modi

PM Modi said those who looted the country by taking cuts and fled to foreign countries are being brought back to face trial for their deeds.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp

Hitting out at opposition parties over their efforts to build a grand alliance against the BJP, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on February 2 those who would not see face-to-face four years ago, were now hugging each other. These leaders used to shout themselves hoarse to send each other to jail, he told a BJP rally here.

"Those who made money from chit funds to defence deals don't like the chowkidar," he said.

Because of this, many diverse people had come together in Kolkata and took the oath (of ousting Modi), he said, referring to the Brigade rally organised by TMC chief Mamata Banerjee and attended by leaders of about 20 opposition parties last month.

Taking a dig at the opposition leaders, the prime minister said, "See their photos, they appear so scared. Somebody's son, somebody's nephew, some person himself were in the wrong and so they came together in Kolkata."

"Your chowkidar has started a huge 'abhiyan' (drive) to cleanse the country of corruption and black money...The country's most powerful and famed family is also doing the rounds of courts on charges of tax evasion and cheating," Modi said, in an apparent reference to the Gandhi family.

Continuing his attack, he said those who looted the country by taking cuts and fled to foreign countries are being brought back to face trial for their deeds.
First Published on Feb 2, 2019 05:00 pm

tags #India #Politics

most popular

10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

Modi government report card: Here's how economy fared under the PM

Modi government report card: Here's how economy fared under the PM

Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.