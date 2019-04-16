App
Last Updated : Apr 16, 2019 03:38 PM IST | Source: PTI

Those who voted for BJP in 2014 feeling deceived: Congress

Avinash Pandey said that ahead of Lok Sabha polls in the state, Congress president Rahul Gandhi will be touring Beneshwar Dham in Banswara Lok Sabha constituency on April 23 to address an election rally.

Congress national general secretary Avinash Pandey on April 16 claimed people who voted the BJP to power in the 2014 Lok Sabha polls are "feeling deceived" after five years of the saffron party's rule. Addressing a press conference here, Pandey said, "The BJP leaders are not ready to answer how many promises have they fulfilled in the last five years."

"They are diverting the attention of the people by highlighting the issue of nationalism and military action to hide their failure," he added.

"People who voted the BJP with a majority at the Centre five years ago are now feeling deceived," he said further.

Pandey, who is also the party's state in-charge for elections, stressed that people of the country have always remained committed towards nationalism but Prime Minister Narendra Modi is whipping up the issue of air strikes in Pakistan to hide his failures.

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-led government at the Centre has failed to provide 10 crore jobs, eliminate corruption and terrorism through demonetisation, deposit Rs 15 lakh in bank accounts of the people, he claimed.

The Congress' proposed Minimum Income Scheme 'NYAY' will provide relief to 20 per cent poor people of the country, he said, adding that it will make families self-sustainable and contribute in their livelihood.

Pandey said that ahead of Lok Sabha polls in the state, Congress president Rahul Gandhi will be touring Beneshwar Dham in Banswara Lok Sabha constituency on April 23 to address an election rally.

The Gandhi scion is likely to hold eight to nine election rallies in the state, he said.
First Published on Apr 16, 2019 03:26 pm

tags #General Elections 2019 #India #Lok Sabha polls 2019 #Politics

