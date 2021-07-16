MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Upcoming Webinar:‘Identifying Multibaggers in Simple Steps’ by Ambareesh Baliga – Watch live on 21st July, 4:00 pm. Register Now!
you are here: HomeNewsPolitics

Those who are scared are free to leave party, run to RSS: Rahul Gandhi  

Citing the example of Jyotiraditya Scindia, Rahul Gandhi told Congress workers, “He had to save his house and he got scared and he joined the RSS.”

PTI
July 16, 2021 / 10:33 PM IST
Rahul Gandhi

Rahul Gandhi

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on July 16 said those who were afraid of facing the reality and the BJP were free to leave the party, while fearless leaders outside the Congress should be brought in.

Addressing social media workers of the party at an online event, Gandhi said those who were afraid had left the party and cited the example of Jyotiraditya Scindia.

“There are many people who are not scared but are outside the Congress. All these people are ours. Bring them in, and those scared within our party should be shunted out,” he told the social media workers.

“They are RSS people and they should go, let them enjoy. We do not want them, they are not needed. We want fearless people. This is our ideology. This is my basic message to you,” he also said.

Citing the example of Jyotiraditya Scindia, Rahul Gandhi told Congress workers, “He had to save his house and he got scared and he joined the RSS.”

Close

Related stories

A number of senior Congress leaders have quit the party to join the BJP in the recent past. These include Scindia and Jitin Prasada. Maharashtra Congress leaders Narayan Rane and Radhakrishna Vikhe Patil had also quit in 2019, besides actor Khushboo Sundar.

This is the first time Gandhi addressed around 3,500 party workers of the Congress social media department through video conference using Zoom.

Gandhi also interacted personally with around 10 young workers from different fields, the party sources said.

He also gave them the message that he was always with them.

He asked the social media members not to be afraid of talking to him as they were a part of his family. “You are talking to your brother and you should not be scared,” he told them.

“You should not be scared and you will never see me being afraid,” he said, adding that the Congress wants to give equal rights to all but the RSS wants to benefit only a few.

Senior party leader and former Telangana chief Uttam Kumar Reddy quoted Mahatma Gandhi to say that Rahul Gandhi was following in his footsteps.

“Our leader Shri Rahul Gandhi following in the footsteps of the Mahatma. To defeat the hate propagated by the RSS-BJP, the Congress needs fearless people, not cowards,” Reddy tweeted, sharing a video of Rahul Gandhi.

 
PTI
Tags: #Congress #Rahul Gandhi #Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS)
first published: Jul 16, 2021 10:33 pm

Must Listen

D-Street Talk: Shankar Sharma on why he did not invest in Zomato IPO

D-Street Talk: Shankar Sharma on why he did not invest in Zomato IPO

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.