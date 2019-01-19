App
HomeNewsPolitics
Last Updated : Jan 19, 2019 04:59 PM IST | Source: PTI

Those stopped from looting public money are forming 'mahagathbandhan': PM Modi

PM Modi also took potshots at the TMC's opposition rally in Kolkata while addressing a public function at Silvassa, the capital of the Union Territory of Dadra and Nagar Haveli.

PTI
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on January 19 targeted the 'mahagathbandhan' (grand alliance) mulled by opposition parties, calling it a combine of those he prevented from looting India.

He also took potshots at the TMC's opposition rally in Kolkata while addressing a public function at Silvassa, the capital of the Union Territory of Dadra and Nagar Haveli.

"My actions against corruption made some people angry as I prevented them from looting public money. They have formed the 'mahagathbandhan'," Modi said.

"In Bengal, BJP has only one MLA but they are so afraid of us that they are saying 'bachao' (save us)," he said.
First Published on Jan 19, 2019 04:40 pm

tags #India #Politics

ITC and NIIT among 10 stocks that could return up to 9-58% in short-to-medium term

Super Six picks by brokerages for 18-44% returns

Escorts, Vedanta among 10 stocks that could return up to 12% in 1 month

