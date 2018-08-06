App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsPolitics
Last Updated : Aug 06, 2018 11:55 AM IST | Source: PTI

Those out to defend Section 35A tacitly accepting J&K's future lies within Constitution: Omar Abdullah

A batch of petitions is before the Supreme Court challenging the constitutional validity of the provision which confers special status to permanent residents of Jammu and Kashmir.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister Omar Abdullah today said that those out to defend Section Article 35-A were tacitly accepting that future of the state lies within the Constitution of India.

A batch of petitions is before the Supreme Court challenging the constitutional validity of the provision which confers special status to permanent residents of Jammu and Kashmir.

"Protecting #Article35A is a tacit acceptance that J&K's future lies within the Constitution of India, otherwise how would it matter if it were struck down or diluted," Omar asked on Twitter.

The National Conference leader was apparently referring to separatist groups, who called for a two-day shutdown to protest against the legal challenge in the apex court.
First Published on Aug 6, 2018 11:50 am

tags #India #Jammu and Kashmir #Omar Abdullah #Politics

most popular

August scare: Sensex fell 7 times in past 10 years, will this be the 8th?

August scare: Sensex fell 7 times in past 10 years, will this be the 8th?

HDFC AMC to debut on bourses on August 6: Will it be a bumper listing after strong response to IPO?

HDFC AMC to debut on bourses on August 6: Will it be a bumper listing after strong response to IPO?

Avenue Supermarts review: D-Mart's consistent show makes it good long-term bet

Avenue Supermarts review: D-Mart's consistent show makes it good long-term bet

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.