Those mocking Vande Bharat Express should be ‘punished at the right time’, says PM Modi

Moneycontrol News

Prime Minister Narendra Modi hit back at Opposition leaders for "targeting and mocking" semi-high speed train Vande Bharat Express, asking "should they not be given right punishment at the right time?"

PM Modi’s rebuttal on the issue came during a visit to Varanasi, his parliamentary constituency, on February 19, where he flagged off India’s first electric locomotive converted from a diesel engine.

The prime minister criticised Opposition's mocking of the Vande Bharat Express, earlier known as Train 18, over a technical snag which had developed on its return journey from Varanasi to Delhi, hours after its inaugural run.

Without naming anyone, PM Modi said, “some persons are targeting and mocking at semi-high speed train. This is unfortunate. This is an insult to engineers and technicians involved in the project.”

PM Modi also appealed people to “remain alert against such persons” and asked them whether they should be given “right punishment at the right time.”

While it is unclear why “right punishment at the right time” meant, observers feel it was hinted at the upcoming Lok Sabha elections.

Congress President Rahul Gandhi and Samajwadi Party (SP) National President Akhilesh Yadav had attacked the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) over the snag. Gandhi had attacked the ‘Make in India’ campaign and PM Modi after the train suffered a snag on its maiden return journey.

"Modi ji, I think Make in India needs a serious rethink. Most people feel it has failed. I assure you we in the Congress are thinking very deeply about how it will be done," Gandhi had said.

Yadav had taken to Twitter, to attack the BJP government on the issue.

Yadav had tweeted: "After the inauguration, fumes were seen in Vande Bharat train, power failure inside coaches, snag developed in brakes after which train came to a halt. Story of Vande Bharat is the story of country’s development: Farmers are angry, youths are unemployed, security system has collapsed and country's economy shattered."

Gandhi is a Member of Parliament (MP) from Amethi, Uttar Pradesh and Yadav’s SP is one of the key challengers of the BJP in the state.