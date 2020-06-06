App
you are here: HomeNewsPolitics
Last Updated : Jun 06, 2020 02:09 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

'This is Demon 2.0': Rahul Gandhi slams government, says it is actively destroying economy

The Congress leader has been calling for immediate cash support to the struggling MSMEs in the country for quite some time now.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Rahul Gandhi (file photo)
Rahul Gandhi (file photo)

Terming the ruling government "Demon 2.0", Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on June 6 accused it of actively destroying the economy by refusing to provide cash support to people and micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs).

Earlier this month, Gandhi had also expressed concern regarding the precarious state of MSMEs in the country, with most of the reeling under the blow dealt by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Sharing a news article on the current situation of MSMEs in India, Gandhi on June 2 had tweeted, "11 crore Indians are employed by MSMEs. 1/3 of them are closing down permanently. It’s criminal for GOI not to give them cash support immediately."

The Congress leader has been calling for immediate cash support to the struggling MSMEs in the country for quite some time now. He makes this demand saying that this sector, which provides employment to a large number of people, has been one of the hardest-hit by the coronavirus-induced nationwide lockdown.

A day after rating agency Moody's Investors Service downgraded India's sovereign credit rating earlier this month, the former Congress chief called the Modi government's handling of the economy "a step above junk".

He added that a lack of support to the poor and small and medium industry indicates that the worst is yet to come.

Last month, Rahul Gandhi had also remarked that the government's nationwide lockdown to contain the spread of COVID-19 had failed in its purpose.

To this, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) president JP Nadda responded by saying that the Congress leader has a "limited understanding" of the issue. He slammed Gandhi for his criticism of the Narendra Modi-led government's handling of the COVID-19 pandemic situation, while highlighting the "bold and timely" steps taken by the Centre to tackle the crisis.

First Published on Jun 6, 2020 02:00 pm

tags #coronavirus #Economy #India #Politics #Rahul Gandhi

