Last Updated : Sep 26, 2019 02:45 PM IST | Source: PTI

'This is BJP's justice?' Priyanka Gandhi on Shahjahanpur student's arrest

"Unnao rape case: Victim's father is killed. Victim's uncle is arrested. Following massive public pressure and after 13 months, accused MLA arrested. Attempt to kill the victim's family. Shahjahanpur rape case: Victim arrested. Victim's family being pressured," Priyanka Gandhi said in a tweet.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Thursday hit out at the Yogi Adityanath government in Uttar Pradesh over the arrest of the student who has accused former Union minister Swami Chinmayanand of rape, and asked if this is the BJP's justice.

The law student was on Wednesday arrested on charges of extortion and sent to 14-day judicial custody. Hours later, her bail plea was rejected.

"Unnao rape case: Victim's father is killed. Victim's uncle is arrested. Following massive public pressure and after 13 months, accused MLA arrested. Attempt to kill the victim's family. Shahjahanpur rape case: Victim arrested. Victim's family being pressured," Priyanka Gandhi said in a tweet.

Police deliberately delayed action against accused BJP leader and it was after public pressure that they arrested him, said the Congress general secretary in-charge of eastern UP.

"Even the charge of rape has not been put on the accused BJP leader. This is BJP's justice?" she said.

Chinmayanand, sent to judicial custody after his arrest, was booked under section 376C of the IPC, a charge with lesser punishment than rape.

First Published on Sep 26, 2019 02:36 pm

tags #India #Politics

