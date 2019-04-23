Third phase of polls: Congress urges voters to cast vote

The Congress on Tuesday urged people to cast their vote, saying the "third step" of removing their problems has to be taken today. The appeal came as polling began for the third phase in which 116 Lok Sabha seats, including all constituencies in Gujarat and Kerala, are going to polls.

BJP president Amit Shah, Congress chief Rahul Gandhi and several Union ministers are among prominent candidates in the fray.

"Today, the third step of removing the problems of the people has to be taken," Congress' chief spokesperson Randeep Surjewala tweeted.

"Your one vote will take the country towards progress and equality," he said.

"For the bright future of the youth, for the progress of the farmers, for profit of small businesses, for rights of the deprived, do cast your vote because 'ab hoga nyay' (justice will be done)," Surjewala said.