'Things rich kids do': Karnataka BJP takes a jibe at Rahul Gandhi taking a selfie on Bengaluru metro

The picture shows him taking a selfie with his fellow leaders from the state including chief minister Siddaramaiah at the Vidhana Soudha Metro Station
Karnataka BJP on Sunday posted a picture of Congress chief Rahul Gandhi taking a selfie at the ticket counter of Bengaluru metro station with a caption taking a swipe at him.
The caption read, “Taking selfies at Metro ticket counter - things rich kids do in their rare encounter with a commoners life (Sic)!”The picture shows him taking a selfie with his fellow leaders from the state including chief minister Siddaramaiah at the Vidhan Soudha Metro Station.
Taking selfies at Metro ticket counter - things rich kids do in their rare encounter with a commoners life! pic.twitter.com/9W6LuGgQTn
— BJP Karnataka (@BJP4Karnataka) April 8, 2018
During the campaign, Gandhi spent a day in public places as an outreach programme named Jana Aashirwada Yatre. The leaders went for book shopping, took a ride on Bengaluru metro, ate ice-cream, and interacted with Paura Karmikas (sanitation workers) at Jakkarayana Kere in Bengaluru, among others.
Congress President Rahul Gandhi interacted with Paura Karmikas (sanitation workers) at Jakkarayana Kere in Bengaluru this morning. #JanaAashirwadaYatre #BengaluruNammaHemme pic.twitter.com/WnpG7A9TEg— Congress (@INCIndia) April 8, 2018
Congress President @RahulGandhi takes a ride across town in the #NammaMetro in Bengaluru #BengaluruNammaHemme #JanaAashirwadaYatre pic.twitter.com/LxhxjAPkOP
— Congress (@INCIndia) April 8, 2018
During his visit to Koshy's in Bengaluru, Congress President @RahulGandhi was shown a picture of Former Prime Ministers Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru & Smt. Indira Gandhi's visit to the same restaurant.#BengaluruNammaHemme pic.twitter.com/MfcoEGXVzf— Karnataka Congress (@INCKarnataka) April 8, 2018
CM @siddaramaiah bought & gifted books to Congress President @RahulGandhi at a bookstore in Church Street.#BengaluruNammaHemme pic.twitter.com/RNC7AP5HkX
— Karnataka Congress (@INCKarnataka) April 8, 2018
Congress President Rahul Gandhi stops by for a post-lunch kulfi in Bengaluru. #JanaAashirwadaYatre #BengaluruNammaHemme pic.twitter.com/KUZyMIGZOF— Congress (@INCIndia) April 8, 2018
Catch the latest news, views and analysis on Karnataka Assembly Elections 2018