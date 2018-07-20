App
Last Updated : Jul 20, 2018 03:14 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

'Things rich kids do': Karnataka BJP takes a jibe at Rahul Gandhi taking a selfie on Bengaluru metro

The picture shows him taking a selfie with his fellow leaders from the state including chief minister Siddaramaiah at the Vidhana Soudha Metro Station

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

Karnataka BJP on Sunday posted a picture of Congress chief Rahul Gandhi taking a selfie at the ticket counter of Bengaluru metro station with a caption taking a swipe at him.

The caption read, “Taking selfies at Metro ticket counter - things rich kids do in their rare encounter with a commoners life (Sic)!”

The picture shows him taking a selfie with his fellow leaders from the state including chief minister Siddaramaiah at the Vidhan Soudha Metro Station.

During the campaign, Gandhi spent a day in public places as an outreach programme named Jana Aashirwada Yatre. The leaders went for book shopping, took a ride on Bengaluru metro, ate ice-cream, and interacted with Paura Karmikas (sanitation workers) at Jakkarayana Kere in Bengaluru, among others.







First Published on Apr 10, 2018 05:10 pm

tags #India #Karnataka Polls 2018 #Politics #Rahul Gandhi

