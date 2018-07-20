'Things rich kids do': Karnataka BJP takes a jibe at Rahul Gandhi taking a selfie on Bengaluru metro

Karnataka BJP on Sunday posted a picture of Congress chief Rahul Gandhi taking a selfie at the ticket counter of Bengaluru metro station with a caption taking a swipe at him.

The caption read, “Taking selfies at Metro ticket counter - things rich kids do in their rare encounter with a commoners life (Sic)!”



Taking selfies at Metro ticket counter - things rich kids do in their rare encounter with a commoners life! pic.twitter.com/9W6LuGgQTn

— BJP Karnataka (@BJP4Karnataka) April 8, 2018

The picture shows him taking a selfie with his fellow leaders from the state including chief minister Siddaramaiah at the Vidhan Soudha Metro Station.

During the campaign, Gandhi spent a day in public places as an outreach programme named Jana Aashirwada Yatre. The leaders went for book shopping, took a ride on Bengaluru metro, ate ice-cream, and interacted with Paura Karmikas (sanitation workers) at Jakkarayana Kere in Bengaluru, among others.



During his visit to Koshy's in Bengaluru, Congress President @RahulGandhi was shown a picture of Former Prime Ministers Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru & Smt. Indira Gandhi's visit to the same restaurant.#BengaluruNammaHemme pic.twitter.com/MfcoEGXVzf — Karnataka Congress (@INCKarnataka) April 8, 2018





CM @siddaramaiah bought & gifted books to Congress President @RahulGandhi at a bookstore in Church Street.#BengaluruNammaHemme pic.twitter.com/RNC7AP5HkX

— Karnataka Congress (@INCKarnataka) April 8, 2018