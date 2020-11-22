'They wonder why BJP keeps winning': Amit Malviya takes a swipe at holidaying Gandhis

BJP’s Information & Technology cell head and the party’s current co-incharge in West Bengal Amit Malviya took a dig at the holidaying Gandhi family in a Twitter post on November 21.



When Sonia and Rahul Gandhi are holidaying in Goa and Priyanka Vadra is in Himachal, HM Amit Shah is in TN, soon after he visited WB, to expand party’s political footprint...

Party President J P Nadda would soon be on a 100 day tour. Then they wonder why does BJP keep winning! Close November 21, 2020

Malviya said in the post, “When Sonia and Rahul Gandhi are holidaying in Goa and Priyanka Vadra is in Himachal, HM Amit Shah is in TN, soon after he visited WB, to expand party’s political footprint... Party President J P Nadda would soon be on a 100 day tour. Then they wonder why does BJP keep winning!”

Notably, the interim Congress President Sonia Gandhi, who was accompanied by former Congress President Rahul Gandhi, was advised by doctors to shift out of Delhi due to pollution after which the mother-son duo reached Goa on Friday last week for better health.

Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, on the other hand, reached Charabbra in Himachal with her family on Thursday, November 19.

On the other hand, Malviya said, that Amit Shah who just came back from West Bengal, is in Tamil Nadu, the two states who will undergo elections in 2021.

He added that BJP President JP Nadda will be on a 100-day tour soon.

Malviya is just adding salt to Congress party’s wounds as the oldest political party in India struggles with leadership.

Recently, in a scathing criticism of the goings-on in the Congress party and after a loss in Bihar elections Kapil Sibal in a media interview had tweeted, "We are yet to hear on recent polls… Maybe Congress leadership thinks it should be business as usual." Sibal, a former union minister, tagged his media interview and tweeted, "We are yet to hear on recent polls… Maybe Congress leadership thinks it should be business as usual."

Sibal received support from Congress’ Rajya Sabha member Vivek Tankha who said it was time to act now insisting that the Congress had to survive for democracy to survive.

Later, another former union minister P Chidamabaram joined Sibal and asked for a “comprehensive review.”Sibal and Tankha were part of a group of 23 senior Congress leaders who had in August written to party chief Sonia

Gandhi making suggestions on ways to revive the organisation.

Senior party leader and Rajasthan chief minister Ashok Gehlot rebutted Sibal’s comments saying there was "no need" for his colleague to mention "internal issues" in the media and the comments have hurt the sentiments of party workers.

"There was no need for Mr Kapil Sibal to mention our internal issue in Media, this has hurt the sentiments of party workers across the country," Ashok Gehlot, the veteran Congress leader said.