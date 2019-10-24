They promise, we deliver: Gautam Gambhir taunts AAP on authorisation of illegal colonies

The Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led Bharatiya Janata Party government at the Centre decided to give ownership rights to over 1,700 illegal colonies in Delhi, something that the Aam Aadmi Party government had promised long ago.

Cashing in on the decision, cricketer-turned-politician Gautam Gambhir taunted the AAP government in Delhi on October 23, for not being able to deliver on its promise.



They promise, we deliver! 40 lakh people living in around 1700 unauthorised colonies to get ownership rights thanks to @narendramodi ji led Central Government! This Diwali will be special for Delhi!

— Gautam Gambhir (@GautamGambhir) October 23, 2019

Taking to social media platform Twitter, the Delhi BJP leader said: “They promise, we deliver! 40 lakh people living in around 1,700 unauthorised colonies to get ownership rights thanks to @narendramodi ji led Central Government! This Diwali will be special for Delhi!”

Notably, authorisation of illegal colonies has been the poll plank of Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal’s AAP government for long. Their inability to deliver on it may deal a sharp blow to the party’s fate, as the Centre’s move comes only months before Delhi goes to polls for a new Assembly.

However, not one to be on a backfoot, Kejriwal, who frequently blames the BJP of blocking his government’s plans, hit back immediately. He reminded the citizens that it was his government that invested immense energy and funds in developing the colonies.

The AAP leader also pointed out that the roadmap for the colonies was prepared by the Union government based on the proposal submitted by his party towards the beginning of this year.

Kejriwal’s party and the saffron party both had been exchanging potshots over the delay in authorising the colonies for a long while.

However, several netizens echoed Kejriwal’s sentiments and reminded him of the hard work that went in from the Aam Aadmi Party to make this possible.



Hardwork of 4 years by Kejriwal govt.. They did Dharna just to make files cleared from centre.. Or ye kal ke aaye hue So called MP aa gaye credit lene.. So Mr Gambhir Delhi mood has set.. It's AAP Again.. Tiwari or Goel nahi aane denge aap ko CM ki race me — Manish Sharma (@manishs446) October 23, 2019





Its Delhi government who sent this for central approval. Dont take credit for Delhi government initiative. Its @ArvindKejriwal who think of this at first and submitted proposal to central government.

— Nitin korde (@korde_nitin) October 23, 2019



I considered u a man of integrity, purity, and honesty. But never thought you will leave all this values — Pirate (@pirate_knightk) October 23, 2019





They promised full statehood to Delhi, please deliver that as well. Or you have learned the Jumlas from your masters and parotting the same for Delhi elections to come.

— Abul Kalam Ansari (@abulkalamansari) October 23, 2019