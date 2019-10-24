App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol Be a Pro
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsPolitics
powered by
Maharashtra
BJP+ : 161
INC+ : 102

Need 43 more seats to win

Haryana
BJP : 39

Need 7 more seats to win

INC : 32

Need 14 more seats to win

*Wins + Leads
Full Coverage
Last Updated : Oct 24, 2019 04:08 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

They promise, we deliver: Gautam Gambhir taunts AAP on authorisation of illegal colonies

Cricketer-turned-politician Gautam Gambhir taunted the AAP government in Delhi on October 23, for not being able to deliver on its promise.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

The Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led Bharatiya Janata Party government at the Centre decided to give ownership rights to over 1,700 illegal colonies in Delhi, something that the Aam Aadmi Party government had promised long ago.

Cashing in on the decision, cricketer-turned-politician Gautam Gambhir taunted the AAP government in Delhi on October 23, for not being able to deliver on its promise.

Taking to social media platform Twitter, the Delhi BJP leader said: “They promise, we deliver! 40 lakh people living in around 1,700 unauthorised colonies to get ownership rights thanks to @narendramodi ji led Central Government! This Diwali will be special for Delhi!”

Close

Notably, authorisation of illegal colonies has been the poll plank of Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal’s AAP government for long. Their inability to deliver on it may deal a sharp blow to the party’s fate, as the Centre’s move comes only months before Delhi goes to polls for a new Assembly.

related news

However, not one to be on a backfoot, Kejriwal, who frequently blames the BJP of blocking his government’s plans, hit back immediately. He reminded the citizens that it was his government that invested immense energy and funds in developing the colonies.

The AAP leader also pointed out that the roadmap for the colonies was prepared by the Union government based on the proposal submitted by his party towards the beginning of this year.

Kejriwal’s party and the saffron party both had been exchanging potshots over the delay in authorising the colonies for a long while.

However, several netizens echoed Kejriwal’s sentiments and reminded him of the hard work that went in from the Aam Aadmi Party to make this possible.







Assembly Election 2019 Results Updates:
Catch Maharashtra Election Result 2019 updates, news and views here
Catch Haryana Election Result 2019 updates, news and views here
Catch Bypoll Results 2019 updates, news and views here
For full coverage, click here.

The Great Diwali Discount!
Unlock 75% more savings this festive season. Get Moneycontrol Pro for a year for Rs 289 only.
Coupon code: DIWALI. Offer valid till 10th November, 2019 .
First Published on Oct 24, 2019 04:08 pm

tags #India #Politics

most popular

10 countries with the highest gold reserves; find out where India stands

10 countries with the highest gold reserves; find out where India stands

Auto stocks bleed: Here's how much investors have lost in a year

Auto stocks bleed: Here's how much investors have lost in a year

Foreign brokerages are betting on these 6 stocks to return 9-28%

Foreign brokerages are betting on these 6 stocks to return 9-28%

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.