Last Updated : Aug 06, 2018 02:56 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

They are famous: Wikipedia justifies giving Imran Khan’s dogs their own page

The five dogs are Sheru, Motu, Sherni, Pidu and Maximus, who have enjoyed quite a lot of media attention over the years

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

Pakistan’s Prime Minister-elect Imran Khan is not the only one with his own Wikipedia page; his dogs have one too.

According to a report by The Express Tribune, Khan has five dogs named Sheru, Motu, Sherni, Pidu and Maximus. The Pakistan daily newspaper contacted the online encyclopedia’s help desk, which explained that the dogs have attracted ample media coverage over the years and, as per Wikipedia’s guidelines, are eligible for their own page. Wikipedia also justified the move by comparing it to the pages of the US presidential pets.

The page currently lacks information such as birth dates, age, and biological details but Wikipedia added that after Khan assumes his position as PM, the dogs will draw more attention from the public and media and the page will get more detailed.

Till now, the dogs have mainly featured in the media due to their connections to Khan’s marriages. In 2015, Daily Mail reported that a row over Maximus, a Belgian shepherd, was the reason for Imran Khan divorcing his second wife Reham Khan. In April 2018, ANI reported that the dogs were again the reason for Khan’s split from third wife Bushra Manek.

related news

Last year, Wikipedia deleted pages belonging to Bakhtawar and Asifa Bhutto-Zardari due to the fact that ‘notability is not inherited’. However, Khan’s dogs seem to have enjoyed more media coverage than late PM Benazir Bhutto’s daughters.

According to a report by Geo TV, Khan recently reiterated that Sheru, an Alsatian, had passed away three to four years ago. Sheru was a gift from former Pakistan President Pervez Musharraf.
First Published on Aug 6, 2018 02:56 pm

tags #Imran Khan #Politics #world

