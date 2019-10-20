App
Last Updated : Oct 20, 2019 11:43 AM IST | Source: PTI

'These bigots are blinded by hatred': Rahul Gandhi blast Piyush Goyal for remarks on Abhijit Banerjee

Goyal on October 18 had also said Banerjee's suggestion of a minimum income scheme was rejected by Indian voters and there was no need to "accept what he thinks".

PTI

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on October 20 hit out at Union minister Piyush Goyal for his remarks that Nobel laureate Abhijit Banerjee is "Left-leaning", saying "these bigots are blinded by hatred" and have no idea what a professional is. Goyal, at a media briefing in Pune, had described Banerjee as a "Left-leaning" person.

The Nobel laureate on October 19 told a TV channel that the commerce minister is "questioning my professionalism".

"Dear Mr Banerjee, These bigots are blinded by hatred and have no idea what a professional is. You cannot explain it to them, even if you tried for a decade," Gandhi said in a tweet tagging the media report on Banerjee's response to Goyal's comments on him.

"Please be certain that millions of Indians are proud of your work," the former Congress president said.

Goyal on October 18 had also said Banerjee's suggestion of a minimum income scheme was rejected by Indian voters and there was no need to "accept what he thinks".

On October 19, Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra had also hit out at Goyal for his remarks and said the government's job is not to run a "comedy circus", but improve the "collapsing" economy.

First Published on Oct 20, 2019 11:27 am

tags #India #Politics

