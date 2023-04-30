 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
There's no politics in 'Mann Ki Baat', abusing PM Modi part of Congress DNA: Nirmala Sitharaman

PTI
Apr 30, 2023 / 08:32 PM IST

The Congress said there was much fanfare in the run-up to the episode but it was "maun ki baat (silence)" on critical issues.

Gujarat Home Minister Harsh Sanghvi along with others listen to the 100th episode of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's 'Mann Ki Baat' radio programme, in Ahmedabad, on April 30, 2023. (PTI Photoo)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi spoke like a "pradhan sevak" during the 100th episode of 'Mann Ki Baat' and there is no politics in the radio broadcast, Union Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said on Sunday, countering the Congress' criticism of the programme.

Now if the Congress is "obsessed" with talking about the agenda set by its first family, it's up to the party, she said.

Earlier in the day, the Congress took a swipe at PM Modi over his 100th 'Mann Ki Baat' radio broadcast, saying there was much fanfare in the run-up to the episode but it was "maun ki baat (silence)" on critical issues such as the border dispute with China, stock manipulation allegations against the Adani Group, "increasing" economic inequalities and the wrestlers' protest.

Hitting back, Sitharaman said, "He (Modi) talks about everything. Now if the Congress is obsessed with talking about the agenda that the first family of the party sets, it's up to the party." "There is no politics in Mann Ki Baat... There is positivity in the spirit of Mann ki Baat," the finance minister told reporters after listening to the radio broadcast with BJP leaders and others in Preet Vihar here.