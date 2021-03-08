English
Specials
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Webinar :Join Commodity Ki Paathshala on ‘Volatility in Agriculture commodities Prices- Importance of Price Risk Management and Role of Derivatives Markets’ on March 9, 5pm. Register Now!
you are here: HomeNewsPolitics

There’s gender bias in language, says Finance Nirmala Sitharaman on International Women's Day

As an example, she quoted a popular Hindi expression that states: “Arey main choodi pehen ke baitha hoon kya?” (Do I wear bangles?) Meaning I am not a woman; I am courageous. This implies, that women are weak. “Each of us must object to such language and expressions,” Nirmala Sitharaman said.

Moneycontrol News
March 08, 2021 / 07:35 PM IST
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman (File Image)

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman (File Image)

On International Women’s Day, Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman pointed out that there is latent gender discrimination even in language, which is not objected to because it is subtle.

The FM said on March 8 that language also needs to be gender-sensitive and one must not encourage wrong language, reported News agency ANI.

Addressing a gathering of women politicians and journalists, Sitharaman said: “Language of communication has to be gender-sensitive. We stand up each time for use of the right language. We come across language both formal and informal that does not recognise an implicit gender bias. Language needs to be gender sensitive. We should not encourage such language.”

As an example, she quoted a popular Hindi expression that states: “Arey main choodi pehen ke baitha hoon kya?” (Do I wear bangles?) Meaning I am not a woman; I am courageous. This implies, that women are weak. “Each of us must object to such language and expressions,” the BJP leader said.

Nirmala Sitharaman then went on to point out how there are different terms of engagement for each gender in politics also. She said: “We are MPs, but we are often treated as women first, and MPs later. We have to make a conscious attempt to change these things. We need to do more.”

Close

Related stories

Smriti Irani, Union Minister for Women and Child development, also spoke at the event and said: “Women who have gathered here today are oft celebrated societally for our strength and achievements. Not many look at the chip on our shoulders, a chip on which we falter at times publicly and on social media. Where the impact is strong as we get 'trolled' but also we get opportunities in the August House where, irrespective of our ideologies, we speak on issues that bring transformation.”

She pointed out that under Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s leadership, the narrative has shifted from women’s development to women-led development.

International Women’s Day is celebrated across the globe every year on March 8. This year’s theme for International Women’s Day 2021 is ‘Choose to Challenge’.

With ANI inputs
Moneycontrol News
TAGS: #gender bias #International Women's Day #Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman
first published: Mar 8, 2021 07:35 pm

Must Listen

Coronavirus Essential | 86.25% new cases in 6 states, says government; 32% of global holiday destinations completely closed

Coronavirus Essential | 86.25% new cases in 6 states, says government; 32% of global holiday destinations completely closed

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.