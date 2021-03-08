There’s gender bias in language, says Finance Nirmala Sitharaman on International Women's Day

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman (File Image)

On International Women’s Day, Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman pointed out that there is latent gender discrimination even in language, which is not objected to because it is subtle.

The FM said on March 8 that language also needs to be gender-sensitive and one must not encourage wrong language, reported News agency ANI.

Addressing a gathering of women politicians and journalists, Sitharaman said: “Language of communication has to be gender-sensitive. We stand up each time for use of the right language. We come across language both formal and informal that does not recognise an implicit gender bias. Language needs to be gender sensitive. We should not encourage such language.”

As an example, she quoted a popular Hindi expression that states: “Arey main choodi pehen ke baitha hoon kya?” (Do I wear bangles?) Meaning I am not a woman; I am courageous. This implies, that women are weak. “Each of us must object to such language and expressions,” the BJP leader said.

Nirmala Sitharaman then went on to point out how there are different terms of engagement for each gender in politics also. She said: “We are MPs, but we are often treated as women first, and MPs later. We have to make a conscious attempt to change these things. We need to do more.”

Smriti Irani, Union Minister for Women and Child development, also spoke at the event and said: “Women who have gathered here today are oft celebrated societally for our strength and achievements. Not many look at the chip on our shoulders, a chip on which we falter at times publicly and on social media. Where the impact is strong as we get 'trolled' but also we get opportunities in the August House where, irrespective of our ideologies, we speak on issues that bring transformation.”

She pointed out that under Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s leadership, the narrative has shifted from women’s development to women-led development.

International Women’s Day is celebrated across the globe every year on March 8. This year’s theme for International Women’s Day 2021 is ‘Choose to Challenge’.

With ANI inputs