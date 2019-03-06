App
Last Updated : Mar 06, 2019 03:40 PM IST | Source: PTI

There should always be some surprises: Piyush Goyal ahead of PM Modi's Tamil Nadu rally

Goyal, who is the election in-charge of the BJP in Tamil Nadu, said discussions with different parties were on and made a veiled appeal to the DMDK to join the ruling coalition at the Centre.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp

Hours ahead of a rally to be addressed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union minister Piyush Goyal on March 6 said parties desirous of a strong government at the Centre would join forces with the National Democratic Alliance.

Asked about the DMDK joining hands with the AIADMK-led front with which the ruling party had held several rounds of talks for forging an alliance, he said, "There should always be some surprises and I would like to wait for surprise."

In an indirect appeal, he said all forces who wanted a strong and stable government and a leader, who would give a strong reply if there was an attack on India from terrorists or anyone else, will come together under the NDA.

The AIADMK-led front in which the BJP and PMK are allies will be holding its first public rally here after formally inking a pact to fight the polls together.

"We welcome all those who believe in nationalist principles, who believe in a strong and developed India and who want to support the visionary leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi," he told reporters here before leaving for suburban Vandalur in Kanchipuram district to oversee preparations for the rally.
First Published on Mar 6, 2019 03:29 pm

