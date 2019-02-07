There is no job crisis in India, Opposition peddling lies: PM Modi in Lok Sabha

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, while addressing the Lok Sabha on February 7, said there is no job crisis in the nation and that the Opposition was peddling lies.

PM Modi said the Opposition relied on employment figures that were being calculated based on old parametres. He said the unorganised sector contributes 85 to 90 percent jobs whereas the organised sector contributes to only 10 to 15 percent jobs.

Elucidating on the organised or the formal sector, PM Modi said within the last 15 months, 1.8 crore people have registered on the EPFO (Employee's Provident Fund Organisation) forum, out of which 60 percent are under 28 years of age. "This means, most of these 60 percent people have got their first job," he said.

In addition, he said, "In March 2014, 65 lakh people were enrolled for the National Pension Scheme. That number has increased to 1.2 crore people until October 2018. Can that happen without employment?"

PM Modi also said in the last four years, 6.35 lakh new professionals have been added to the nation's workforce.

"As far as the unorganised or the informal sector is concerned, the transport sector itself has contributed to generating an estimated 1.5 crore jobs, which is the maximum in any sector," PM Modi said.

This sector includes jobs like construction labourers, taxi aggregators etc.

PM Modi also highlighted that loans were given to 0ver 4.5 crore youths under the Mudra Yojana, and that StartUp India and Stand Up India were efficiently churning out jobs for the country's youth.

Castigating the Opposition for "spreading lies" over employment figures, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said his government has achieved in 55 months what the Congress couldn't in 55 years.