App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsPolitics
Last Updated : Jan 21, 2019 02:09 PM IST | Source: PTI

There is no challenge for govt in Lok Sabha polls: Rajnath Singh

Singh said he was confident about his party's chances at the hustings as there has been no allegation of any "serious corruption" in the last 4.5 years of the present NDA government.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp

Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh on January 21 said there was no "challenge" for his government in the forthcoming general elections as the common man had faith in the present dispensation.

Singh said he was confident about his party's chances at the hustings as there has been no allegation of any "serious corruption" in the last 4.5 years of the present National Democratic Alliance (NDA) government.

"You know the situation of the past Congress governments (on the corruption issue)," he said, pointing to previous cases of graft during the United Progressive Alliance (UPA) regime.

Asked if the forthcoming general elections in the country were a big challenge for his government, Singh replied in the negative.

related news

"There is no challenge for the government," he said, speaking to reporters on the sidelines of laying the foundation stone for a Kendriya Vidyalaya (KV) at a Central Industrial Security Force camp here.

Asked about the opposition's show of strength as part of the 'mahagathbandhan', Singh said it was the fear of his party's successes that made them come together.

"They (mahagathbandhan parties) are afraid that BJP will form government again...we are assured that the masses are with us. We also have a strong and popular leadership under Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the common man has faith in us," he said.

Singh also commented on media reports that said absconding accused in the Punjab National Bank (PNB) scam case, Mehul Choksi, had surrendered his Indian citizenship.

"We have brought the Fugitive Economic Offenders Act and there is a process under that law (to curb big fraud cases). He (Choksi) will be brought to India for sure and no one will be spared. Action will be taken against everyone," the minister said.
First Published on Jan 21, 2019 01:52 pm

tags #India #Lok Sabha polls 2019 #Politics

most popular

ITC and NIIT among 10 stocks that could return up to 9-58% in short-to-medium term

ITC and NIIT among 10 stocks that could return up to 9-58% in short-to-medium term

Super Six picks by brokerages for 18-44% returns

Super Six picks by brokerages for 18-44% returns

Escorts, Vedanta among 10 stocks that could return up to 12% in 1 month

Escorts, Vedanta among 10 stocks that could return up to 12% in 1 month

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.