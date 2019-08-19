There is 'jungle raj' in BJP-ruled Uttar Pradesh, says Mayawati

Bahujan Samaj Party chief Mayawati on August 19 hit out at the BJP government in Uttar Pradesh over law and order situation in the state, saying there is a "jungle raj" in the state.

Her tweet attacking the Yogi Adityanath government came a day after a photojournalist with a prominent Hindi daily and his brother were shot dead in Saharanpur district following an altercation over disposal of cow dung.

She, however, didn't refer to the incident in her tweet.