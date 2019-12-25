App
you are here: HomeNewsPolitics
Last Updated : Dec 25, 2019 06:40 PM IST | Source: PTI

There is dissatisfaction over water quality in Delhi: PM Modi

His remarks, aimed at the AAP government, come ahead of the Assembly polls in the national capital scheduled early next year.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
File image
File image

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday said there is dissatisfaction among people in Delhi over "unclean" drinking water and this is a worrisome issue.

"You must have seen in Delhi these days there was so much awareness regarding water and also dissatisfaction (over its quality). There is a concern from all over that Delhi is the national capital and drinking water is unclean. This has become a worrisome issue," Modi said.

Close

The prime minister was speaking during the launch of the Atal Jal Mission here.

Modi added that in the next five years, the Centre and the states will spend Rs 3.5 lakh crore in the water sector.

Last month, tests conducted by the Bureau of Indian Standards found drinking water in the national capital unsafe, triggering a war of words between Union Consumer Affairs Minister Ram Vilas Paswan and the Delhi government.

The Delhi government rejected the claims of unsafe drinking water made by Paswan.

First Published on Dec 25, 2019 06:25 pm

