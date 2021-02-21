MARKET NEWS

There is development of inflation in country: Rahul Gandhi

PTI
February 21, 2021 / 08:16 AM IST
Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra took a swipe at the BJP government over rising inflation and the hike in petrol and diesel prices. "Development of inflation," he said in a tweet in Hindi, and attached a picture of the problems suffered by common people due to rising prices of petrol and diesel.

AICC general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra said the BJP government should name the day petrol and diesel prices do not rise as "achha din" (good day) as all other days are 'expensive'.

"The BJP government should rename that day of the week as 'Good Day' when diesel and petrol do not increase. Because, due to rising inflation, the rest of the days are 'expensive days' for common people," she said in a tweet in Hindi.

The Congress has been demanding that the tax on petrol and diesel be reduced and the common people given relief in prices of fuel.
TAGS: #India #inflation #Politics #Rahul Gandhi
first published: Feb 21, 2021 08:05 am

