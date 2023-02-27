 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Their bags are packed: Congres leaders and workers ready for Bharat Jodo Yatra 2.0

PTI
Feb 27, 2023 / 01:09 PM IST

There has been talk of another Bharat Jodo Yatra ever since the Kanyakumari to Kashmir campaign ended in Srinagar last month.

Their bags are packed and they're ready to go, waiting just for a signal to begin walking the breadth of India. With Bharat Jodo Yatra 2.0 appearing a distinct possibility, several Congress leaders and workers say they are raring to get back on the streets to quickly take forward the gains from the first one.

There has been talk of another Bharat Jodo Yatra ever since the Kanyakumari to Kashmir campaign ended in Srinagar last month. The buzz escalated on Sunday when former Congress chief Rahul Gandhi appealed to party president Mallikarjun Kharge at the plenary session here to formulate a new plan to carry forward the "tapasya" (penance) undertaken through the march.

"The Bharat yatris, as those who completed the entire journey are known, are ready. Our bags are packed and we will leave as soon as we get orders from the party," said Vaibhav Walia, AICC delegate and one of those who walked 4,000 km from India's southern tip to Kashmir.

"All Congress workers and many of us now wish for a second phase of the yatra so it can go to states it hasn't been to," Walia told PTI.