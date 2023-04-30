 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
'The Kerala Story' taking up Sangh Parivar propaganda by raising 'love jihad' issue says CM Pinarayi Vijayan

Apr 30, 2023 / 02:19 PM IST

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Sunday slammed the makers of 'The Kerala Story' film, saying they were taking up the Sangh Parivar propaganda of projecting the state as a centre of religious extremism by raising the issue of 'love jihad' — a concept rejected by the courts, probe agencies and even the Union Home Ministry.

He said that despite the issue of 'love jihad' being rejected by probe agencies, courts and the MHA, it was being raised in connection with Kerala as the main premise of the film only to humiliate the state in front of the world.

