‘The Kerala Story’ banned in West Bengal, decision taken to ‘maintain peace’: Mamata Banerjee

Mamata Banerjee accused the BJP of funding a movie on Bengal "on the lines of The Kashmir Files"

The West Bengal government has banned the screening of the movie ‘The Kerala Story’ in multiplexes and cinema halls across the state, as per a statement issued by Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on May 8.

The decision has been taken to “avoid any incident of hatred and violence”, and to “maintain peace” in the state, Banerjee said, according to news agency ANI.

The Kerala Story, which claims to be inspired by the alleged religious conversion of women in Kerala and their recruitment into the ISIS terrorist group, was released countrywide on May 5.

The movie was taken down from the screens in Tamil Nadu on May 7, as a decision to withdraw it was taken by the state's theatre and multiplex owners association.

The film has sparked protests as critics allege that it is “factually incorrect”. The movie's trailer, which suggested that around 32,000 women in the state were religiously converted and radicalised by terror operatives, was also condemned. Amid the flak, the filmmakers released an updated trailer last week, which replaced the reference to 32,000 women with “compilation of the true stories of three young girls”.

The Centre-ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), however, has praised the movie, with Prime Minister Narendra Modi saying that it is "trying to expose the consequences of terrorism in a society, especially in a state like Kerala, which is a beautiful land of hardworking, talented and intellectual people."

Banerjee, while announcing the ban on ‘The Kerala Story’, accused BJP of funding an upcoming movie on Bengal “on the lines" of The Kashmir Files. “What is ‘The Kashmir Files’? It is to humiliate one section,” she added.

‘The Kashmir Files’, which claimed to depict the plight of Kashmir Pandits and their “exodus from the Kashmir Valley”, was released last year. It was endorsed by BJP, with the state governments led by the party making it tax-free.