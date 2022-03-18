English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    UPCOMING EVENT:How to fix your fixed income with new debt investment avenues? To know the answer and more, Block your calendar on 23 March at 11.30 a.m.
    you are here: HomeNewsPolitics

    'The Kashmir Files' far from truth: Omar Abdullah

    Vice President of the party and former chief minister of Jammu and Kashmir Omar Abdullah said that if 'The Kashmir Files' was a commercial movie, no one has an issue, but if the film makers claim that it is based on reality, then the facts are the other way round.

    PTI
    March 18, 2022 / 05:25 PM IST
    National Conference vice president Omar Abdullah (File Image: PTI)

    National Conference vice president Omar Abdullah (File Image: PTI)

    The National Conference on Friday broke its silence on 'The Kashmir Files' and said the movie was far from the truth as the movie makers have ignored the sacrifices of the Muslims and Sikhs who had also suffered from militancy.

    Vice President of the party and former chief minister of Jammu and Kashmir Omar Abdullah said that if 'The Kashmir Files' was a commercial movie, no one has an issue, but if the film makers claim that it is based on reality, then the facts are the other way round.

    "When the unfortunate incident of Kashmiri Pandit migration took place, Farooq Abdullah was not the chief minister. Jagmohan was the governor. It was V P Singh's government at the Centre which was supported by the BJP from outside," Abdullah told reporters in Damal Hanji Pora of Kulgam district of South Kashmir.  Abdullah wondered why this fact was kept away from the movie.

    "Don't manipulate the truth. It's not the right thing. "If Kashmiri Pandits have fallen victims to terrorism, we have utmost regret about that, but let us not forget the sacrifices of Muslims and Sikhs who were also targeted by the same gun," he said.

    Abdullah said that some of those from the majority community were yet to return. "Today, there is a need to create an atmosphere where we could bring back all those who had left their homes and not create a communal divide," he said.

    Close

    Related stories

    The former chief minister said an atmosphere would be created for the return of Kashmiri Pandits. "But I do not think that those people who have made this movie, want them (Kashmiri Pandits) to return. Through this picture, they want Pandits to remain outside always," he said.

    Earlier, in his address, Abdullah said attempts were being made to defame a community across the world. "A common Kashmiri is not happy with what happened 32 years ago, that people were made to leave the Valley. Today, an impression is being created that all Kashmiris are communal, that all Kashmiris do not bear the people from other religions. What will be achieved by this? Will it make the road easier for their return?

    "I am afraid that the hatred which is being created against Kashmiri Muslims today, God forbid, our children studying outside the state, should not bear its brunt," he said. During his tenure as the chief minister, Abdullah had advocated setting up of a Truth and Reconciliation Commission to go into the events unfolding since the onset of militancy.
    PTI
    Tags: #India #Omar Abdullah #Politics #The Kashmir Files
    first published: Mar 18, 2022 05:28 pm
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.