you are here: HomeNewsPolitics
Last Updated : Apr 22, 2019 01:20 PM IST | Source: PTI

The day India will be free from Congress, it will become poverty-free: Rajnath Singh

"Turn the pages of history and you will find that Congress made several promises but did not fulfil them. People can take lessons from Prime Minister Narendra Modi how poverty is reduced," Singh said during an election meeting in Kolayat area of Bikaner in support of BJP nominee Arjun Ram Meghwal.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp

Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh said that the day India will be free from Congress, it will become poverty-free. He said Congress had made several promises but did not fulfil them and "if someone" has to learn to reduce poverty then they should take lessons from Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

"Turn the pages of history and you will find that Congress made several promises but did not fulfil them. People can take lessons from Prime Minister Narendra Modi how poverty is reduced," Singh said during an election meeting in Kolayat area of Bikaner in support of BJP nominee Arjun Ram Meghwal.

He said, "The day India will be free from Congress, it will become poverty-free."

Talking about the Indian airstrike in Balakot of Pakistan to destroy terrorist camps, Singh said India is longer a weak country but a few people are questioning the number of terrorists killed in the February 27 airstrike.

"Army jawans do not counts the bodies, those who are eagles count them. Should the army jawans stop there to count bodies," he said.

The home minister said that if former prime minister Indira Gandhi can be praised post the 1971 war with Pakistan, why can't Modi be hailed for giving a befitting reply to Pakistan.
First Published on Apr 22, 2019 01:11 pm

tags #General Elections 2019 #India #Lok Sabha polls 2019 #Politics

