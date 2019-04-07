App
you are here: HomeNewsPolitics
Last Updated : Apr 07, 2019 03:59 PM IST | Source: PTI

The 'achche din' PM Narendra Modi talked about was his own, claims RLD chief Ajit Singh

The BJP came to power in 2014 because of riots as they had no presence in the western part of Uttar Pradesh, Singh claimed.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
RLD Chief Ajit Singh (Image: PTI)
RLD Chief Ajit Singh (Image: PTI)
RLD chief Ajit Singh on April 7 took a swipe at Prime Minister Narendra Modi asking him what he has done in the five years he has been in power.

At a joint rally of the SP-BSP-RLD alliance, he said, "What has Prime Minister Modi done in five years? He wasn't talking about your 'achche din', but his own 'achche din'."

The BJP came to power in 2014 because of riots as they had no presence in the western part of Uttar Pradesh, Singh claimed.

This was the first joint election meeting of the 'mahagathbandhan' in western Uttar Pradesh, parts of which go to polls in the first phase on April 11.
First Published on Apr 7, 2019 03:48 pm

#General Elections 2019 #India #Lok Sabha polls 2019 #Narendra Modi #Politics

