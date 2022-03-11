English
    Thank you sir: Arvind Kejriwal after PM Modi congratulates AAP for its victory in Punjab

    In a tweet, the prime minister had on Thursday night congratulated the AAP.

    Moneycontrol News
    March 11, 2022 / 01:21 PM IST
    New Delhi: Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal with Delhi Health Minister Satyendra Kumar Jain addresses a press conference, in New Delhi, Wednesday, Aug 28, 2019. (PTI Photo/Ravi Choudhary) (PTI8_28_2019_000042B)

    Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Friday thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi after he congratulated the Aam Aadmi Party for its victory in the Punjab Assembly elections. In a tweet, the prime minister had on Thursday night congratulated the AAP.

    "I would like to congratulate AAP for their victory in the Punjab elections. I assure all possible support from the Centre for Punjab's welfare.@AamAadmiParty," Modi had tweeted. In his reply, Kejriwal tweeted, "Thank you sir."

    The Aam Aadmi Party on Thursday stormed to power in Punjab, bagging a record 92 of the 117 seats by decimating the Congress and the SAD-BSP combine, and handing a defeat to stalwarts Parkash Singh Badal and Amarinder Singh. In terms of vote share, the AAP won 42 per cent of the total votes cast, as against 23.7 per cent it had five years ago.

    (With PTI inputs)
    Tags: #AAP #Arvind Kejriwal #India #Politics #Punjab
    first published: Mar 11, 2022 01:23 pm
    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.