Tgana BJP leaders perform 'yagam' seeking Narendra Modi's return as PM

BJP leaders in Telangana on May 18 performed a 'Yagam' at Warangal seeking divine blessings for Narendra Modi to become Prime Minister again.

The Raja Syamala Maha Yagam (religious ritual) was performed at Hanmakonda in Warangal district, seeking the blessings of Goddess Bhadrakali for Modi, the BJP said in a release.

Modis rule has been popular and pro-people, but he had to face some obstacles, it said.

Prayers have been offered to the goddess so that Modi would have her blessings in his second stint as PM and all obstacles are removed, it said.

State BJP president K Laxman attended the event as chief guest.

Prayers have also been offered, wishing that Telangana and Andhra Pradesh are freed from the rule of 'Chandras (Chief Ministers K Chandrasekhar Rao and N Chandrababu Naidu) and BJP expands, the release added.