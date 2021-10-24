Terrorists adopting new tactics because government's success in J&K has baffled them: Ram Madhav

Ram Madhav

RSS leader Ram Madhav said here that terrorists in Jammu and Kashmir were using new tactics to spread fear because they were "baffled" by the government’s success in the Union Territory. Madhav’s comments came against the backdrop of a spurt in violence in the Kashmir Valley.

As many as 11 civilians have been killed in the Valley in October, some of them belonging to minority communities.

Speaking to reporters on the sidelines of an event to discuss his new book "The Hindutva Paradigm: Integral humanism and quest for a non-western worldview," Madhav, who has been the BJP’s general secretary, said Jammu and Kashmir has seen many positive changes in the last three-four years.

"Kashmiri Pandits who were displaced 30 years ago are being wooed back and nearly 3,000 of them have been offered jobs. Special efforts have been taken to strengthen the security system. Because of all this, development work has gathered pace,” he said.

The terrorists and their masters in Pakistan are confused by the Union government’s success and are using new tactics to spread fear by arming elements such as drug addicts to kill innocents on the road, he claimed.

"We cannot take this as intelligence failure or the government’s failure. Rather, these terrorists are creating a new type of fear out of their bafflement over the government’s success," Madhav said.

This phase of terrorism will soon end with a new security system in place, he claimed.

On Satya Pal Malik’s claim that he was told he would get Rs 300 crore in bribe if he cleared two files belonging to "Ambani" and an "RSS-affiliated man" who was a minister in the PDP-BJP government during his (Malik’s) tenure as Jammu and Kashmir governor, Madhav said nobody from the RSS will be involved in such things."

Satya Pal Malik says a lot of things. He has announced that we are losing the 2024 election. He has also said that (prime minister Narendra) Modi is doing injustice to farmers. Do we accept these as facts? He might have thought of something (while making the claim about bribe), but I don’t know the truth,” Madhav added.

Malik had said in a speech that went viral that he cancelled the deals for which bribe had been offered, and Prime Minister Narendra Modi supported his decision.