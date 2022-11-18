 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsPolitics

Terrorism most serious threat to global peace; darknet being used by terrorists: Amit Shah

PTI
Nov 18, 2022 / 04:58 PM IST

Addressing a session at the third ’No money for terror ministerial conference on counter-terrorism financing’, he said terrorists are constantly finding new ways to carry out violence, radicalise youth and raise financial resources.

File Image: Union Minister Amit Shah

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Friday said terrorism is the most serious threat to global peace and security but financing of terror is ”more dangerous”.

Addressing a session at the third ’No money for terror ministerial conference on counter-terrorism financing’, he said terrorists are constantly finding new ways to carry out violence, radicalise youth and raise financial resources. The darknet is being used by terrorists to spread radical content and conceal their identities, he said.

”Additionally, there is an increase in the use of virtual assets like cryptocurrency. We need to understand the patterns of these darknet activities and find their solutions,” Shah said.

The home minister said the transformation of terrorism from ’dynamite to metaverse’ and ’AK-47 to virtual assets’ is a matter of concern for the countries and everyone has to work together to formulate a common strategy against it.

”I believe that financing of terrorism is more dangerous than terrorism itself because the ’means and methods’ of terrorism are nurtured from such funding. Financing of terrorism weakens the economy of countries,” Shah told delegates at the conference hosted by the Ministry of Home Affairs here.

In a veiled attack on Pakistan and China, the home minister said there are countries that ”seek to undermine, or even hinder, our collective resolve to fight terrorism”.”We have seen that some countries protect and shelter terrorists. Protecting a terrorist is equivalent to promoting terrorism. It will be our collective responsibility that such elements never succeed in their intentions,” he said.